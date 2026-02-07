Delhi warms up to 24.80C, air still poor

New Delhi: Delhi recorded a maximum temperature of 24.8 degrees Celsius on Friday, while the city’s air quality remained in the ‘poor’ category with a 24-hour average Air Quality Index (AQI) of 220.

The India Meteorological Department said that the minimum temperature remained at 9.1 degrees Celsius, which was 0.3 degrees Celsius below normal. On the weather front, Safdarjung recorded a maximum temperature of 24.8 degrees Celsius, which was 1.5 degrees Celsius above normal. Palam logged a maximum temperature of 22.6 degrees Celsius, 0.7 degrees Celsius below normal. Lodhi Road recorded a maximum temperature of 24.4 degrees Celsius, which was 2.4 degrees Celsius above normal, while the Ridge logged 25.1 degrees Celsius, 0.7 degrees Celsius above normal. Ayanagar recorded a maximum temperature of 24.9 degrees Celsius, which was 1.0 degrees Celsius above normal.

The minimum temperature at Safdarjung stood at 9.1 degrees Celsius, which was 0.3 degrees Celsius below normal. Palam recorded a minimum temperature of 9.0 degrees Celsius, 0.8 degrees Celsius below normal. At Lodhi Road, the minimum temperature stood at 8.2 degrees Celsius, marginally 0.2 degrees Celsius above normal. The Ridge station reported a minimum temperature of 10.3 degrees Celsius, which was 1.8 degrees Celsius below normal.

Ayanagar recorded a minimum temperature of 8.6 degrees Celsius, which was 1.9 degrees Celsius below normal, with a 24-hour fall of 0.6 degrees Celsius.

The air quality, on the other hand, remained in the poor category at 220. According to the Central Pollution Control Board’s SAMEER app, 26 monitoring stations in the capital recorded air quality in the ‘poor’ category, while 13 stations were in the ‘moderate’ category during the evening hours.

The air quality is likely to be in the ‘moderate’ category from Saturday to February 8, the air quality early warning system said.