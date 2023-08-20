Delhi Waqf Board suspends section officer Mahfooz Mohd

New Delhi: The Delhi Waqf Board (DWB) has suspended section officer Mahfooz Mohammad “with immediate effect” in an order issued on Friday.



As per CBI’s recommendation, it directed that Regular Department Action for a significant penalty be initiated against him.

The Revenue Department GNCTD revised the matter, which examined the illegal order passed by Chairman of DWB Aamantullah Khan and considered it invalid.

The latest order prohibits Mahfooz Mohammad from leaving the capital and not leaving his headquarters

without permission from the competent authority. The Board has also barred him from

entering any DWB office. The order copy that the Millennium Post accessed has been issued by the Chief Executive

Officer of the Delhi Waqf Board, Mohammed Rehan Raza.

The CBI had in 2016 alleged that Amanatullah Khan had appointed Mahboob Alam as the CEO of the Delhi Waqf Board in a corrupt and illegal way. The CBI had

also stated that the AAP MLA from Okhla later appointed his relatives and other associates to various contractual or daily wage posts on the board

without following the due process of law.

A senior board member told Millennium Post that the members have sought for the AAP MLA resignation.

“He is corrupt and should not be chairman of the Board. He does not consider the suggestions of the members. It is a one-man ruling board,” the DWB member said.

The CBI had filed an FIR under IPC Section 120B, read with Section 13(2) and 13(1)(d) of the Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988. The

complaint mentioned that 41 persons were appointed to the board in different capacities, incurring a loss of around Rs 27.2 lakh to the government exchequer in the form

of salaries or other emoluments, which had been paid to the above employees or accused.

The court in its hearing, had noted that the AAP MLA demanded no amount in return for the job appointment and granted him bail.

The CBI accused Khan, and nine others — Hamid Akhtar, Kifayatullah Khan, Rafiusshan Khan, Imran Ali, Mohammad Ahrar, Aquib Javed, Azhar Khan, Zakir Khan and Abdul Mannar — of hatching a criminal conspiracy.