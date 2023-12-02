Delhi Waqf Board recruitment case: Court extends judicial custody of three accused

New Delhi: A court here on Friday extended by two weeks the judicial custody of three people arrested in a case related to alleged irregularities in the Delhi Waqf Board recruitment process, also involving AAP MLA Amanatullah Khan.



Special Judge Vikas Dhull extended the custody of the accused Zeeshan Haider, Daud Nasir and Jawed Immam Siddiqui till December 15 on an application moved by the central probe agency, which claimed the investigation was still going on.

The application was opposed by advocate Nitesh Rana, appearing for the accused persons, who claimed the remand application was “totally mechanical and having no material to extended the custody”.

“Accused ought to be released forthwith,” Rana said.

According to the FIR, Khan, while working as chairman of the Delhi Waqf Board, had illegally recruited 32 people in violation of norms and government guidelines.

A Delhi court had on Saturday sent the accused persons to judicial custody, saying the arguments on the ED’s application seeking 14-day custody of the accused will take a longer time.