Delhi Waqf Board case: Court grants bail to Siddiqui amid criticism of ED for trial delay

NEW DELHI: A Delhi court has granted bail to Kausar Imam Siddiqui, an accused in the ongoing investigation related to alleged irregularities in the Delhi Waqf Board under Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) legislator Amanatullah Khan. The court criticized the Enforcement Directorate (ED) for focusing more on keeping Siddiqui in detention than ensuring a swift trial.

The case involves accusations of improper appointments at the Delhi Waqf Board during Khan’s tenure as its chairman. Siddiqui is alleged to have acted as an intermediary for Khan, purchasing property on his behalf using the proceeds of criminal activities.

Special Judge Jitendra Singh, in his ruling, expressed concern over the prolonged detention of the accused, stating that there was no foreseeable possibility of the trial concluding soon. He criticized the ED’s handling of the case, remarking, “Instead of channeling their energy and resources for a speedy trial, it appears that the entire thrust of the prosecuting agency is to keep the accused in detention without trial.”

The judge also underscored the importance of ensuring fair treatment for the accused, saying, “Pre-trial detention undermines the rule of law and adversely affects the credibility of the State towards its commitment in protecting the basic human rights of an individual.”

Siddiqui has been in custody since November 24, 2024. The court pointed out that despite the delays, the ED had opposed the bail application with full vigor, rather than acknowledging its role in delaying the trial. The judge further stated that this opposition went against the Supreme Court’s emphasis on the right to a speedy trial, labeling it as “nothing short of defiance of mandate of Supreme Court.”

Siddiqui’s bail was granted after it was noted that the necessary sanctions to prosecute the accused had not been obtained, raising questions about the delay in legal proceedings. The court’s decision comes as a rebuke to the ED for its failure to uphold the constitutional rights of the accused.