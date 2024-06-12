Delhi villages to see development works worth Rs 900 crore

New Delhi: In a bid to accelerate the development of villages in Delhi, the Delhi government has announced a significant allocation of approximately Rs 900 crore. The initiative, spearheaded by Development Minister Gopal Rai, aims to revamp both urbanised and rural areas, focusing primarily on road infrastructure.



Rai emphasised the urgency of the project, stating, “The development work in villages got delayed due to the Lok Sabha election model code of conduct. Therefore, the Delhi government has increased its speed to accelerate the pace of development.” With a tight deadline of October, before the implementation of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) in November, the government is determined to expedite the process.

Highlighting the comprehensive approach, Rai outlined the three-level process involved in executing the proposed works. Initially, the Village Development Board approved 1,387 proposals presented by various MLAs, spanning different assembly constituencies. Subsequently, executing agencies such as the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) and the Irrigation and Flood Control Department will oversee the tendering process and implementation on the ground.

To ensure timely completion, Rai announced strategic measures, including setting a deadline of June 15 for agencies to finalize their action plans. Additionally, a meeting with all MLAs is scheduled for June 19 to address any challenges and review the progress. Acknowledging bureaucratic hurdles, Rai assured, “If any problem remains, special camps will be set up on June 27-28 in the Delhi Secretariat to expedite the process.”