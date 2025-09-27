Delhi villages to decide action plan on Oct 26

NEW DELHI: The committee representing Delhi’s villages protesting the toll on the UER-2 met on Friday and decided to give the Centre one month to resolve the issue affecting the city’s rural belt along the new corridor.

Led by Palam 360 Khap chief Surender Solanki, the villagers announced that a “Mahapanchayat” will be held on October 26, and the protest will be intensified if the government fails to resolve the toll imposed on Delhi’s villages for using the UER-2.

Solanki informed that through the Sakal Panchayat, Delhi’s villagers may seek support of the Khap Panchayats and their farmer brethren from Haryana, Rajasthan and Uttar Pradesh in support of the movement, if the government does not come up with a solution. The Khap chief indicated that the next round of talks may be held soon with the Union government on the issue.

Earlier, talks between the Centre and the rural Delhi representatives were held on September 24, which remained inconclusive. The mahapanchayat of the villages body Palam 360 has maintained that the toll tax imposed on them was not justified, and it was unacceptable.