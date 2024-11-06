Delhi villagers to protest Mayoral elections over tax exemption controversy

NEW DELHI: Palam 360 Khap leader Choudhary Surender Solanki on Tuesday said that the city’s villagers will protest against the Mayoral and Deputy Mayor polls, if the house tax exemption for the rural properties is not notified.

According to the Khap chief, the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) in December 2023 had announced that it will not collect any house tax from ‘lal dora’ or extended ‘lal dora’ properties in the

rural areas.

Chaudhary Solanki criticised the government for failing to notify last year’s announced tax exemption, highlighting the neglect of villagers. He expressed that the local community feels cheated by the government’s inaction. Currently on a ‘Gaon Dehat Bachao Yatra,’ Solanki is visiting all 360 villages of Delhi to advocate for rural residents and address their long-

standing concerns. Mpost