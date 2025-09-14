Delhi villagers to hold protest on UER-2 if toll not abolished: Solanki

New Delhi: Thousands of villagers from Delhi’s rural belt on Saturday gathered at the UER- 2 near Mundka toll expressing their resentment over the toll- tax being charged from the farmers and villagers. They staged a peaceful protest in keeping with the traditions of the panchayat. They have raised the issue for the villages of Delhi around the UER-2, so that they can move without paying tolls up to ten km, as they claim that similar practice is carried out at other places. According to Chaudhary Surender Solanki, chief of Palam 360 Khap, in states like Rajasthan and Haryana as well locals, up to a distance of 10 km, are not charged any toll for the limited movement.