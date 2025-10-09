Delhi ventilators: ‘Some faulty’, govt says functioning

New Delhi: A recent Right to Information (RTI) reply has sparked a debate over the condition of life-saving equipment in Delhi’s leading government hospitals, with data suggesting that nearly one-third of ventilators are currently non-functional. However, the Delhi government has refuted these findings, stating that all ventilators are operational and some are kept as reserve units for emergencies.

The RTI, filed by India Today, covered major healthcare institutions including Maulana Azad Medical College (MAMC), Lok Nayak Hospital, Govind Ballabh Pant Hospital, Deen Dayal Upadhyay Hospital, Lal Bahadur Shastri Hospital, and Sushruta Trauma Centre. According to the data, out of 297 ventilators, 92 were found to be non-functional, accounting for 31 per cent of the total. The issue appeared most acute at Lok Nayak Hospital, where over 70 ventilators across multiple departments were reported to be out of order.

The RTI also indicated that 41 ventilators supplied under the PM CARES Fund were non-operational, with some entire wards having no functional units. However, several hospitals including Deen Dayal Upadhyay and Lal Bahadur Shastri reported near-total functionality, suggesting varying levels of maintenance across facilities.

Responding to the report, Delhi Health Minister Pankaj Singh thanked India Today for raising awareness about hospital preparedness but clarified that the figures do not reflect the current ground reality. “Our latest verification shows that out of 74 ventilators in LNJP Hospital, 69 are fully functional. Some are kept as backup, and a few under maintenance will be operational soon,” the minister said.

He further invited the media to inspect the facilities personally, saying, “Upon verification with hospitals, I found that all ventilators are operational. There might be temporary downtime for maintenance, but no shortage exists.”

The Health Minister also highlighted that Delhi’s hospitals have undergone major infrastructural upgrades in recent years. “We are continuously improving medical facilities and ensuring better accountability through digital monitoring systems,” he said.

While the RTI findings have raised questions about maintenance and reporting mechanisms, the government maintains that Delhi’s public hospitals remain equipped and prepared to handle critical care needs effectively.