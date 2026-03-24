Delhi vehicle count up 7.9% to 87.6 lakh

New Delhi: The total number of motor vehicles in Delhi rose to 87.61 lakh in 2025–26, marking a 7.93 per cent increase from 81.18 lakh in the previous year, according to the Economic Survey released on Monday.

Vehicles per thousand population stood at 522 as of March 19, 2026. Meanwhile, 66.20 lakh vehicles have been deregistered under norms banning diesel vehicles older than 10 years and petrol vehicles older than 15 years.

Two-wheelers accounted for the largest share, with nearly 59.28 lakh registrations, making up 67.65 per cent of the total.

In public transport, the Delhi Transport Corporation recorded an average daily ridership of 24.29 lakh passengers in 2025–26, down from 25.58 lakh the previous year. Its fleet includes over 6,100 buses, along with electric buses. The report also noted a rise in bus breakdowns and continued growth in EV registry.