Delhi: UPSC aspirant among 4 held

NEW DELHI: Delhi Police have arrested four robbers, including a UPSC aspirant, for a robbery of Rs 10 lakh at gunpoint.

The suspects—Kuldeep alias Hypo, Aryan alias Preet, Tirath Raj Narayan, and Shivam Panday alias Chitti—were caught after robbing sugar trader Saurabh Gupta on September 1. Gupta was shot in the hip during the attack.

Police recovered Rs 5.27 lakh, a modified pistol, and a stolen motorcycle. They spent part of the stolen money on trips to Kullu-Manali. They admitted to using the stolen money for personal expenses and repaying loans.