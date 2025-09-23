Delhi unveils school-based Aadhaar camps

New Delhi: Parents in Delhi will no longer need to stand in long queues at Aadhaar centres to register their children. For the first time, the Delhi government has introduced Aadhaar enrolment camps directly in government schools, beginning with Sarvodaya Co-educational Senior Secondary School, Poshangipur, Janakpuri.

The initiative was inaugurated on Monday by Education Minister Ashish Sood, who called it a step towards convenience and accessibility.

“Through this initiative, the entire process of Aadhaar enrolment for children will now be carried out in a simple and convenient manner within the school campus itself. This will provide ease to both parents and children, while also saving valuable time,” he said.

Sood highlighted that the scheme reflects the government’s focus on making public services people-centric under Chief Minister Rekha Gupta’s leadership. “Our government is consistently working towards ensuring Aadhaar enrolment for children directly within school premises. Today marks the beginning of the first such camp in this school,” he said.

He added that the measure would benefit children by linking them smoothly to education and identity-related schemes. “This step will greatly facilitate access to all education and identity-related schemes for children. Children’s identities must be secure and easily accessible. With Aadhaar now available at the school level itself, all students studying in Delhi will benefit,” he noted.

The Education Minister said the initiative will save families time and strengthen students’ digital identities. Parents and teachers welcomed the move as a long-awaited, people-centric convenience, with camps set to expand to more schools.