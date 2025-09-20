Delhi unveils Rs 57K-crore Drainage Master Plan for 30-yr flood-free city

New Delhi: For the first time in nearly five decades, Delhi has a comprehensive roadmap to end its chronic waterlogging woes. The Delhi government on Thursday unveiled a new Drainage Master Plan, a Rs 57,000 crore blueprint that promises to keep the city flood-free for the next 30 years and create a future-ready water management system.

The landmark plan was launched at the NDMC Convention Centre in the presence of Union Housing and Urban Affairs Minister Manohar Lal, Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, and PWD minister Parvesh Sahib Singh. It is

the first master plan since 1976 and covers the entire 18,958 km drainage network of the national capital.

Union Minister Manohar Lal said the plan was the result of “years of meticulous consultation, data collection, and study” and would address Delhi’s most pressing water issues.

“Water-related matters are of paramount importance for our city’s well-being, as it encompasses drinking water, rainfall drainage, and sewage systems. The new drainage master plan for Delhi is a testament to our commitment to addressing these critical issues,” he said.

With an investment exceeding Rs 57,000 crore, the master plan aims to tackle urban flooding, improve surface storage, reduce runoff, and upgrade stormwater channels. Manohar Lal added, “This comprehensive plan will provide a roadmap for Delhi’s drainage needs, ensuring relief from waterlogging and safeguarding the city from drainage-related challenges.”

Chief Minister Rekha Gupta recalled her early inspections of Barapullah Nallah, Kushak Drain, Minto Bridge, and ITO Bridge, some of Delhi’s worst waterlogging points. “For the first time, areas like Minto Bridge and ITO did not face severe waterlogging this year, a chronic issue in the past,” she said. Gupta also

announced that as part of the Seva Pakhwada celebrations marking Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s 75th birthday, projects worth Rs 4,000 crore, including the Yamuna Rejuvenation Plan, would be inaugurated on September 30.

PWD minister Parvesh Sahib Singh underlined the immediate measures taken by the government to reduce flooding. “Our departments removed 20 lakh metric tons of silt from drains and desilted areas, which was then moved to C-&D plants,” he said. Highlighting this year’s heavy rainfall, he added, “Despite receiving the maximum rainfall in 15 years, Delhi didn’t see any major flooding. This Drainage Masterplan isn’t just a plan on paper; it’s a guarantee that Delhi will remain resilient and flood-free for generations to come.”

The plan divides Delhi into three major basins, Najafgarh, Barapullah, and Trans-Yamuna, for scientific redesign. Prepared by PWD in consultation with eight civic agencies, it includes detailed surveys, rainfall pattern studies, and engineering interventions to eliminate bottlenecks.

Officials confirmed that once the Detailed Project Report (DPR) is approved, tenders will be floated to begin on-ground execution.