Delhi unsafe under BJP rule, says AAP

New Delhi: The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Tuesday launched a sharp attack on the BJP over Delhi’s law-and-order situation after six murders were reported in the national capital within 24 hours, alleging that the city has become increasingly unsafe and that fear has gripped residents.



Addressing a press conference, AAP Delhi State President Saurabh Bharadwaj said, “Six murders have taken place in Delhi within the last 24 hours… These killings are not being carried out secretly or by breaking into homes, but openly and brutally.” He claimed the incidents reflect a collapse of governance, adding, “Despite open murders, the government is unmoved, as if Delhi has no government at all.” Bharadwaj criticised the Union Home Ministry and the Delhi Police, stating, “The country’s Home Minister sometimes goes to Nagaland and sometimes to Bengal. He has become more of a campaign minister than the country’s Home Minister.” He further alleged that “Delhi is being run at God’s mercy,” claiming that the Police Commissioner is not accessible to the public. Linking crime to the alleged spread of narcotics, the AAP leader said, “Over the last 10–12 years, Delhi has been turned into a drugs capital, which is the biggest reason it has now become a crime capital.”

Citing specific incidents, he referred to the killing of a Class 10 student in Mangolpuri and the fatal assault of a shopkeeper in Trilokpuri, saying such crimes indicate a growing culture of violence. Former AAP MLA Rakhi Birla also raised concerns, stating that “in areas like Mangolpuri, Sultanpuri, Bawana, Jahangirpuri, Trilokpuri and Kondli, an average of four to six murders a day has become a common occurrence.”