Delhi University & University of Leeds sign MoU to boost student and faculty exchange

NEW DELHI: The University of Delhi and the University of Leeds, UK, have signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) for promoting collaboration in exchange mobility and research activities.

The partnership with the University of Leeds is seen as an indispensable resource to expand linkages that will mutually benefit students and faculty of both universities, an official statement issued by DU said.

Under the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020, the DU is implementing a twinning programme, which will enable students from both universities to spend a semester in a partner university, it added.

The MoU was exchanged at the Vice Regal Lodge, University of Delhi, on Thursday, between DU Vice Chancellor Yogesh Singh and University of Leeds President Shearer West in the presence of key officials of both universities.

It would foster healthy research collaborations and provide an active framework for student and faculty exchanges, the statement said.

At the MoU exchange ceremony, Singh spoke about the various possibilities of exchange that can be initiated between the two universities.

He emphasized that international faculty as adjunct faculty at the DU will provide international experience to both students and faculty.

University of Leeds President West said that the interest among their students is increasing at the postgraduate and doctoral level to study in India, and this partnership will help foster the student exchange.

The National Education Policy 2020 twinning programme enables students to pursue part of their degree, typically a semester, at a foreign university while enrolled at an Indian institution. Aimed at offering international exposure and academic diversity, the initiative supports broader NEP goals of fostering global academic collaborations.