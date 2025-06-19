Delhi University UG admissions 2025 begin through CSAS portal

New Delhi: Delhi University has officially kicked off its undergraduate admissions for the 2025–26 academic session by opening its Common Seat Allocation System (CSAS UG-2025) portal. The platform, now live at [ugadmission.uod.ac.in](https://ugadmission.uod.ac.in), serves as the central hub for students seeking DU undergraduate courses through CUET (UG) 2025 scores.

The three-phase admission process begins with Phase I, where students register and pay the counselling fee. Phase II, expected to open after CUET results in July’s third week, will allow candidates to select and prioritise their programme and college combinations. Phase III will involve final seat allocation and admissions. Among this year’s major updates is the addition of Class 10 marks as an extra tie-breaker for students with identical CUET and Class 12 scores. Also new is an auto-accept feature that aims to prevent missed seat offers due to inaction. Students can apply using either a “1 language + 3 subjects” or “2 languages + 2 subjects” model, whichever provides a higher CUET score. The earlier requirement of a minimum 30% in language subjects for BSc (Hons) courses has been scrapped, opening the doors for more applicants.

With 71,624 seats on offer across 69 colleges and 79 undergraduate programmes, including 186 BA programme combinations, DU continues to be one of India’s most sought-after academic destinations.

Delhi University also offers skill-based UG courses, five-year integrated law programmes, and BTech and SOL admissions. At PG level, 11,314 seats are available across 82 courses, including new MAs and a single-girl child quota.