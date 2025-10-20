Delhi University to host 5-day int’l energy materials conference

New Delhi: The Department of Physics and Astrophysics at the University of Delhi will host a five-day international conference and workshop titled “Unveiling Energy Materials: Theory and Experiment” from December 1 to 5, 2025. The event aims to bring together leading scientists, researchers, and academicians to discuss cutting-edge advancements in the field of energy materials and their potential applications in sustainable technologies.

The conference will focus on the integration of theoretical frameworks and experimental methods to address challenges in energy storage, conversion, and nano-material innovation. Sessions will include keynote lectures, technical presentations, and interactive workshops on advanced characterisation techniques and computational modelling.

According to the organisers, the event seeks to foster collaboration between physicists, material scientists, and engineers to accelerate research on renewable and efficient energy solutions.

Special emphasis will be placed on next-generation materials for batteries, solar cells, and hydrogen energy systems.

The conference is expected to witness participation from renowned national and international institutions, providing a valuable platform for knowledge exchange and interdisciplinary dialogue in the evolving field of energy science.