Delhi University simulated ranks released

NEW DELHI: Delhi University on Tuesday released the simulated ranks for undergraduate admissions, allowing candidates to preview their tentative standing based on scores and submitted preferences at the end of Phase II of the Common Seat Allocation System (CSAS). The simulated rank is visible on each applicant’s CSAS dashboard and reflects their likely position in the merit list.

This step provides students with a crucial opportunity to review and reconsider their choices. A dedicated preference change window has now been opened from 5:00 pm on July 15 till 11:59 pm on July 16, allowing applicants to reorder or modify their selected college-programme combinations based on their simulated standing. Once this window closes, the university will release the first allocation list on July 19, with document verification and approval to follow between July 19 and 22.

This year, DU has seen a record response, with over 3.05 lakh registrations for 71,642 undergraduate seats in 79 programmes across 69 colleges and departments. Of these, 2.39 lakh candidates submitted their preferences, generating over 1.68 crore unique college-programme combinations. The average number of preferences submitted per candidate stood at 83, with one candidate listing as many as 1,414 options.

BCom (Hons), BCom, and BA (Hons) English emerged as the most preferred programmes. SRCC, Hindu College, and Hansraj College attracted the highest number of first-preference applications.

Among BA combinations, History and Political Science drew the most interest. Humanities programmes saw the highest preference at 58.89 per cent.