Delhi University sends 1.32 cr cyber-awareness emails

NEW DELHI: In a significant push towards strengthening digital safety on campus, the University of Delhi successfully expanded its month-long cybersecurity awareness campaign, “Cyber Satarkata”, reaching the DU community with more than 1.32 crore cyber-awareness emails. The campaign, conducted in collaboration with the Indian Cyber Crime Coordination Centre (I4C) under the Ministry of Home Affairs, marked one of the largest digital hygiene initiatives undertaken by an Indian university.

The awareness emails sent in phases across all colleges, departments and administrative units aimed to equip students, faculty and staff members with essential knowledge on identifying and responding to online threats. These included phishing risks, password safety, safe browsing practices, and measures to secure personal and institutional data. Officials noted that the campaign’s digital outreach played a crucial role in empowering the university community to adopt responsible and informed online behaviour.

At the campaign’s valedictory event, DU leadership and cybersecurity experts highlighted the growing vulnerability of young internet users, urging educational institutions to take proactive steps in combating online fraud, misinformation and cybercrime. Speakers from the Ministry of Home Affairs and CERT-In shared insights on emerging cyber-threat patterns and stressed the need for continuous awareness programmes.

The event also featured interactive sessions, student film showcases and prize distributions recognizing creative contributions that promoted safe digital practices. University representatives reaffirmed DU’s commitment to nurturing a secure digital environment, emphasising that cyber hygiene is now as essential as academic excellence.

With its broad outreach and strong institutional collaboration, the initiative has set a benchmark for cybersecurity awareness in higher education.