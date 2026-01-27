Delhi University R-Day ceremony focuses on Constitution, civic duty

NEW DELHI: The University of Delhi marked the 77th Republic Day with a formal ceremony at its historic campus, reaffirming its commitment to constitutional values, academic responsibility and civic duty.



The celebrations commenced with the hoisting of the national flag, followed by the rendition of the National Anthem in the presence of university authorities, faculty members, students, NCC cadets and staff. The ceremony reflected the university’s long-standing tradition of observing national occasions with institutional dignity and inclusiveness.

Senior university officials, including members of the executive and academic leadership, attended the event. In his address to the gathering, the university leadership underlined the significance of the Constitution as a living document that safeguards democratic ideals, social justice and equality. Emphasis was laid on the role of educational institutions in nurturing responsible citizens who uphold constitutional morality beyond ceremonial observance.

A key highlight of the celebration was the participation of NCC cadets, who presented a ceremonial salute, adding a disciplined and patriotic tone to the proceedings. Their presence symbolised youth engagement and the role of students in national service.

Delhi University marked Republic Day with patriotic songs, tricolour decorations, and coordinated formations. Officials highlighted education, research, and community engagement, concluding with a pledge to uphold constitutional values and nurture informed, responsible citizens committed to the nation’s progress.