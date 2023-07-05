Delhi University pensioners, teachers in limbo over delayed salaries & pensions

New Delhi: Pensioners and ad hoc teachers in Delhi University’s affiliated colleges are facing an uphill battle as they endure significant delays in receiving their pensions and salaries.



Over the past six months, these employees have been left in financial limbo, with non-payment being a common occurrence.

Although the Delhi government recently allocated Rs 100 crore to the 12 DU colleges it supports, the funds fall short of addressing the historical backlog of owed payments. Medical reimbursements, staff salaries, and other financial obligations remain unresolved, causing further frustration among the affected individuals.

What started as a concern primarily for professors in Delhi government-funded colleges has now spread to colleges funded by the University Grants Commission (UGC). Timely compensation for teaching staff has become a pressing issue, including prominent institutions like Kirori Mal College and more.

Various colleges within the DU system are grappling with multiple challenges.

Dyal Singh College is facing issues with salary disbursement for both ad hoc and permanent teachers, alongside delayed pension payments. Lady Irwin College has experienced a two-month salary backlog for ad hoc teachers. Laxmibai College has been plagued by unresolved promotion issues for two years.

The confusion surrounding the resolution process has added to the distress of professors and staff members. Changes in fund disbursal procedures by the UGC in 2020 were intended to prevent misuse and clear arrears. However, this bureaucratic adjustment has resulted in prolonged delays, as many colleges have struggled to receive their funds on time.

The Delhi University Teachers’ Association (DUTA), once a guiding light for faculty

members, has conspicuously failed to address the current crisis under the leadership of President Dr AK Bhagi.

Accusations of aligning with centralised powers and prioritising right-wing affiliations in governing bodies of DU colleges have plagued the association.

Prof Nandita Narain, former DUTA president, decries this as political nepotism during a dire time, exacerbating the ongoing issues between the Delhi and Central governments.

As the plight of pensioners and teachers in Delhi University intensifies, a swift resolution is urgently needed. Unpaid salaries, withheld pensions, and administrative issues cast a gloomy shadow over

the institutions, challenging the commitment and dedication of those who have devoted themselves to education.