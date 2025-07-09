Delhi University panel begins staff review under CCS Rules

New Delhi: In a move that has drawn sharp criticism from faculty members, the University of Delhi has begun a periodic review of its employees under Rule 56(j) of the Central Civil Services (CCS) Fundamental Rules, which permits compulsory retirement of staff deemed underperforming or ineffective.

The initiative follows a resolution passed by the university’s Executive Council on May 23, leading to the formation of a committee to carry out the review. The panel held its first meeting on Monday and is scheduled to meet again tomorrow, July 10.

The move has triggered concern among faculty members, who argue that DU is governed by its own statutory provisions as laid out in the Delhi University Act, and that the CCS rules were framed for central government employees. They also questioned the applicability of Rule 56(j) to DU employees, as no formal notification has been forwarded by the Ministry of Education or the University Grants Commission (UGC) in this regard.

Some teachers have also raised objections over the age-specific nature of the rule, which allows review of employees aged 50 and above, calling it arbitrary and disruptive to the academic work environment.

Faculty members have urged the university administration to respect institutional autonomy and ensure that staff welfare is not compromised. Many expect their concerns to be heard as the panel sits for its second meeting.

The CCS (Classification, Control and Appeal) Rules, 1965, commonly known as CCS (CCA), lay down the framework for disciplinary actions, suspensions, inquiries, and appeals for civil servants in India, aiming to ensure fairness and procedural

transparency.