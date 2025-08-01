Delhi University names officers for DUSU polls

NEW DELHI: The University of Delhi has set the wheels in motion for the 2025-26 Delhi University Students’ Union (DUSU) elections by appointing key election officers, signaling the commencement of what is considered the world’s largest student union electoral process.

In a notification issued on Thursday, Vice-Chancellor, acting as Patron of DUSU under Chapter-IV Clause 16 (i) of the DUSU Constitution, appointed Prof. Raj Kishore Sharma from the Department of Chemistry as the Chief Election Officer and Prof. Rajesh Singh, University Librarian, as the Chief Returning Officer for the upcoming elections.

The notification also designated all Principals of affiliated colleges and Heads of institutions as Election Officers for conducting elections in their respective colleges and departments.

The DUSU elections are among the most closely watched student political contests in the country, with over 1.4 lakh students from 91 affiliated colleges and departments eligible to participate. The elections typically witness intense competition between major student organizations including the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP), National Students’ Union of India (NSUI), All India Students’ Association (AISA), and Students’ Federation of India (SFI). The appointment of election officers reflects Delhi University’s intent to conduct timely DUSU elections, avoiding past delays due to administrative issues. In 2024, NSUI made a comeback after seven years, winning two key posts. With preparations underway, the detailed election schedule is expected to be announced in the coming weeks.