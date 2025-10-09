Delhi University issues advisory for safe conduct of college events

NEW DELHI: Delhi University on Wednesday issued an advisory to ensure the safe and orderly conduct of events across its colleges, hostels, and institutions.

The advisory follows the Standard Operating Procedure issued by Delhi Police under High Court orders, along with guidance from the Proctor Office earlier this year. With admissions for the new academic session complete, the college fest season is set to begin.

An official statement said, “DU issues advisory for safe, smooth, and orderly conduct of events and gatherings.” It recommends appointing dedicated Liaison Officers (LOs) for North and South Campuses to coordinate with Delhi Police on all events. Colleges, hostels, or institutions organising events should similarly appoint an LO for each programme, who must remain available throughout the event and provide essential details to the local police, including schedules, VVIP presence, expected crowd, entry arrangements, layout, and hourly attendance updates.

The advisory also calls for social media advisories, emergency arrangements such as first aid, a static ambulance, and fire safety measures.

Separate entry and exit gates should be designated for VIPs and general attendees, with contingency routes planned in advance.

Event details must be shared with the local SHO at least 72 hours prior.