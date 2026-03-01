Delhi University holds 102nd convocation

New Delhi: University of Delhi (DU) expressed its appreciation to its Chancellor and Vice-President of India, CP Radhakrishnan, for presiding over the institution’s 102nd Convocation held in the capital.

The ceremony marked a major academic milestone, with degrees awarded to a large cohort of undergraduate, postgraduate, and doctoral students. University officials described the Vice-President’s presence as a source of inspiration for the graduating class and the broader academic community.

In his address, the Chancellor urged students to contribute meaningfully to nation-building through innovation, research, and ethical leadership. Highlighting the evolving role of higher education, he called upon universities to strengthen indigenous knowledge systems while remaining globally competitive. He also emphasised inclusive growth, noting the strong representation and achievements of women graduates.