Delhi University fee hike sparks fresh student protest

NEW DELHI: Students affiliated with the All India Students’ Association (AISA) held a demonstration at Delhi University, opposing what they described as successive and unjustified increases in university fees, which they said threaten affordable access to higher education. The protest was triggered by a recent notification revising the university’s share in the composite fee from Rs 3,500 to Rs 4,100, marking a sharp rise within a short span. This followed an earlier upward revision announced last year, intensifying concerns among student groups over the growing financial burden. A student delegation met officials from the Dean of Students’ Welfare office and submitted a representation seeking withdrawal of the latest revision.

