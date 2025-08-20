Delhi University announces schedule for UG upgradation, quota, spot admission rounds

NEW DELHI: The University of Delhi on Tuesday released the schedule for the next phase of undergraduate admissions under the Common Seat Allocation System (UG) 2025-26, covering the Round-II for upgradation of supernumerary quotas, and the spot a dmission round.

According to the admission branch, the declaration of upgraded allocations and quota-based seat allotments -- including Children/Widows of Armed Forces personnel (CW), Extra-Curricular Activities (ECA), Sports and Ward categories -- will take place at 5 pm on August 22.

Candidates must accept the allocated seat by 4.59 pm on August 23, while colleges are required to verify and approve applications by 11.59 pm the same day. The deadline for online fee payment is August 24. After this, the list of vacant seats will be displayed at 5 pm on August 25. Students not admitted to any college by August 24 can apply for the spot round until August 27.

Allocations under the spot round will be declared on August 28, with seat acceptance due by August 29 and the final fee payment by August 30.

As per earlier university data, a total of 6,079 seats had been allocated in supernumerary categories -- 3,263 under CW, 1,091 under ECA, and 1,725 under sports.

These allocations were processed independently of other common seat allocation system rounds and did not impact the status of candidates provisionally allocated or

withdrawn earlier.

The university has clarified that candidates admitted by August 24 will not be able to withdraw their admissions thereafter, as their dashboards will be frozen. Admissions taken in the spot round will also be final, with no scope for withdrawal or upgradation.