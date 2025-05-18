Delhi Univ to roll out uniform seniority policy for teachers

NEW DELHI: Delhi University is set to implement a uniform policy to determine the seniority of college teachers, aiming to eliminate ambiguity and streamline faculty appointments and internal governance.

The proposal will be placed for final approval at the upcoming Executive Council (EC) meeting scheduled for May 23. The EC, chaired by Vice-Chancellor Yogesh Singh, is the university’s highest statutory body.

The lack of a standardised framework for determining seniority, particularly among Assistant Professors (Level 10), has led to widespread confusion in colleges, especially in promotions, when nominating senior-most faculty members for academic committees and statutory bodies. Recognising the pressing need for reform, the university constituted a high-level committee in July 2024 to examine the issue and recommend a consistent policy.

A committee led by the Dean of Colleges has submitted recommendations to address faculty seniority issues at Delhi University. Departments where appointments were made first will be considered senior. Within departments, if a unified seniority list is absent, age will determine seniority among first-ranked candidates across categories. This approach aims to clarify internal hierarchies without disrupting the general order. If approved by the Executive Council on May 23, the policy will help ensure fair representation and reduce disputes over faculty seniority.