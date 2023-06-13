Delhi Univ to launch Centre for Hindu Studies in new session

New Delhi: The Delhi University will start a Centre for Hindu Studies (CHS) in the upcoming academic session 2023-2024. It is going to focus on various facets of the Hindu civilisation, its multiple dynamics, history, philosophy, and worldview. The resolution in this regard was approved at an Executive Council meeting of the university on June 9. DU will initially introduce a postgraduate programme in Hindu Studies for the 2023-24 academic session.



According to the university official, the course aims to involve all the stakeholders, including the enrolled students of the programme, to “think critically and evolve a Bharat-centric perspective beyond theoretical explanation. The new course is going to ensure the diversification of the knowledge system in line with the National Education Policy 2020. The doctoral,

certificate courses, diplomas, and other programmes in Hindu Studies are going to be launched later depending upon the operational feasibility of the centre.

The university is planning to launch PG programmes with Hindu Studies as the minor course alongside the major courses of computer science, data analytics, artificial intelligence, graphic design, animation, management, and commerce. The CHS is going to be part of the Faculty of Arts, which is going to facilitate the curriculum design, implementation of the academic programs, and the enrolment of the students for the centre.

In 2023, the University Grants Commission (UGC) introduced Hindu Studies as a discipline in the UGC National Eligibility Test (NET). Several universities of the country, including central universities like the Banaras Hindu University, have already introduced Hindu Studies as a course at the postgraduate level.