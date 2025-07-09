Delhi Univ plans Hindi course books to support NEP curriculum students

New Delhi: In a significant move to support Hindi-medium students, the Directorate of Hindi Medium Implementation (Hindi Madhyam Karyalay Nideshalaya) at the University of Delhi has issued a circular to affiliated colleges, seeking support in publishing Hindi-language course books in line with the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020.

The acting director of the Directorate, Professor Manju Mukul Kamble, has written to principals, directors, and heads of Hindi departments of all DU-affiliated

colleges and institutions.

The circular outlines a plan to prepare and publish original academic content in Hindi or translated material aligned with the new curriculum introduced under NEP.

Dr. Hansraj Suman, media coordinator and head of the Hindi Department at Aurobindo College, welcomed the move and highlighted the urgent need for quality Hindi-medium academic content. “The Directorate’s initiative will greatly benefit both students and teachers by offering consolidated course material in one place,” he said.

According to Dr. Suman, the circular also requests Hindi departments to submit a list of faculty members who are willing to prepare or translate course content. Dr. Suman pointed out that three years after the implementation of NEP, many students continue to face difficulties due to the unavailability of

textbooks in Hindi.

With the commencement of the seventh semester under the four-year undergraduate program from this year, the demand for accessible academic resources in Hindi has become more pressing. Highlighting this concern, Dr. Suman has urged the Directorate to hold a meeting with all Hindi department heads before August 1 to gather feedback and suggestions from faculty. He also recommended forming a committee to visit colleges, interact with students, and assess the actual ground situation.

“There is a clear lack of books in Hindi for subjects like Humanities, Commerce, History, Political Science, Economics, Sociology, Philosophy, Law, and International Relations. This has a direct impact on students’ academic performance,” he emphasized.

The initiative is seen as a crucial step toward making the NEP truly inclusive and effective for Hindi-medium learners in higher education.