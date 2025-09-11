Delhi Univ launches Financial Support Scheme for 2025–26

New Delhi: The University of Delhi (DU) has announced the Financial Support Scheme (FSS) for the academic session 2025–26, continuing its longstanding initiative to extend financial aid to students from economically weaker sections. The scheme, spearheaded by the Office of the Dean Students’ Welfare (DSW), seeks to ensure that no deserving student is deprived of higher education due to monetary constraints.

The FSS provides assistance in two categories based on annual family income. Category 1 includes students whose family income is less than or equal to ₹4 lakh per annum, making them eligible for up to 100% fee waiver with a maximum ceiling of ₹15,000. Category 2 covers students with family income between ₹4 lakh and ₹8 lakh, who can receive up to 50 per cent waiver, capped at ₹10,000. This aid is designed to cover tuition and other academic expenses, offering significant relief to families grappling with rising costs of education.

Eligibility is open to full-time bonafide students enrolled in undergraduate and postgraduate programmes across DU’s departments, institutes, and centres. However, the scheme excludes certain courses, such as B.Tech (except CIC), five-year integrated law programmes, School of Open Learning, and NCWEB. Additionally, students with an “Essential Repeat” (ER) in any previous examination will not be considered.

Applicants are required to furnish a range of documents, including income certificates issued after March 31, 2025, self-attested copies of family members’ income tax returns, PAN details, bonafide certificates, and academic records. They must also submit a duly signed undertaking form, available on the DSW website. The deadline for online applications under DU’s Financial Support Scheme is September 23, 2025, after which documents must be submitted offline at the DSW Office. The scheme aims to support marginalised students and first-generation learners by reducing financial barriers to education. MPOST