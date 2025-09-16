Delhi Univ issues notifications and schedules for 2025–26 DUSU polls

New Delhi The University of Delhi has released a comprehensive set of notifications, advisories, and updated schedules concerning the Delhi University Students’ Union (DUSU) Elections for the academic year 2025–26.

According to the Election Office, the final list of candidates for the posts of President, Vice-President, Secretary, and Joint Secretary will be published following scrutiny and withdrawal of nominations. The University has also issued a memorandum on the inclusion of names for the presidential post and released nomination and withdrawal forms. Notifications further clarify eligibility criteria for contesting specific posts as well as for exercising the right to vote.

To ensure transparency, candidates are required to submit affidavits and surety bonds, in line with the Lyngdoh Committee recommendations and judicial directions, including a Delhi High Court order and the Prevention of Defacement of Property Act, 2007.

The University has constituted a Grievance Redressal Cell (GRC) to handle complaints and has circulated notifications on complaint forwarding and grievance redressal mechanisms. A special committee has also been formed to prevent defacement of property during the campaign.

In light of the elections, advisories restricting vehicle movement within the campus have been issued. Colleges are directed to conduct student body elections through

paper ballots.

Revised schedules for Delhi University elections, along with a detailed code of conduct, key instructions, and anti-defacement guidelines, have been circulated to principals, department heads, and students. The polls will proceed according to the updated calendar issued by the Chief Election Officer.