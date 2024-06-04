Delhi Univ & FSSAI kick off Food Safety Awareness campaign

NEW DELHI: In an effort to bolster food safety awareness across India, the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) has teamed up with the University of Delhi.The collaborative venture witnessed the inception of “Food Safety Samvad,” a seminar dedicated to fostering a culture of safe food practices.



Dignitaries including principals, deans, faculties, and nodal officers for food safety from the university’s constituent colleges congregated for the seminar on June 3. The event featured an array of sessions delivered by FSSAI officials, aimed at disseminating crucial insights into food safety practices.

Uma Shankar Dhyani, Executive Director at FSSAI, took center stage to deliver the keynote address, setting the tone for the collaborative endeavor. Prof Prakash Singh, Director of South Campus, provided context for the partnership, emphasising its significance in advancing food safety awareness.

The seminar agenda included comprehensive sessions covering various facets of food safety, with Ganesh Vishweshwar Bhat, Technical Officer at FSSAI, shedding light on the FSSAI Act from the consumer’s perspective. Additionally, Shubhashish Mallick, Senior Manager at FSSAI, elucidated on “Eat Right India,” a flagship initiative aimed at revolutionising the nation’s food system.

An illustrative session on food safety, facilitated by Dinesh Kumar, Assistant Director at FSSAI, showcased innovative tools such as the Food Safety Magic Box, designed to aid in basic food sample analysis.

This seminar marks the inaugural step in a collaborative journey between FSSAI and the University of Delhi, aimed at implementing a series of initiatives to nurture a culture of safe food practices. Notably, nodal officers have been appointed in all affiliated colleges, serving as focal points for FSSAI-related communication and spearheading discussions on food safety.

Following a meeting on May6, 2024, representatives from FSSAI and the University of Delhi unanimously agreed upon several key proposals. Noteworthy among these initiatives is the aspiration for certification as “Eat Right Campuses,” demonstrating a steadfast commitment to promoting healthy eating habits and ensuring food safety within university premises.