Delhi Univ forms inquiry panel into alleged assault on teacher by DUSU joint secretary

NEW DELHI: The Delhi University has constituted a six-member inquiry committee to probe the alleged physical assault on a faculty member at Dr Bhim Rao Ambedkar College by Delhi University Students’ Union (DUSU) Joint Secretary Deepika Jha, who is affiliated with Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP).

According to an official statement issued by the university on Friday, the committee will be chaired by Professor Neeta Sehgal from the Department of Zoology and has been directed by Vice-Chancellor Yogesh Singh to submit its report within two weeks.

The panel also includes Professor Jyoti Trehan Sharma, DU’s joint proctor, as its member secretary; Professor (Dr) Rama, principal of Hansraj College; Professor Swati Diwakar (Environmental Studies); Professor Darvinder Kumar, principal of PGDAV College; and Awadhesh Kumar, joint proctor.

The move comes a day after a teacher at the college was allegedly slapped and assaulted by Jha and other members of the ABVP, according to a group of faculty members.

A video purportedly showing the incident surfaced online, depicting a teacher being surrounded and assaulted inside the principal’s office in the presence of police.

Several Delhi University teachers condemned the episode, describing it as an “attack on the dignity of educators.”

The Democratic Teachers’ Front (DTF) identified the teacher as Sujit Kumar, convenor of the college’s disciplinary committee. The group claimed Kumar was assaulted while looking into complaints of campus violence involving students.

Jha, in a statement, said she had visited the college to address complaints of “misbehavior and physical assault” raised by students against Kumar.

She alleged that the teacher “threatened” her and used “abusive language” in the principal’s room, and accused him of being under the influence of alcohol.

The professor, reportedly under the influence, made threats and indecent remarks, prompting an impulsive reaction for which she apologised. DUTA demanded a thorough probe, calling the violence unacceptable, while Rudrashish Chakraborty criticised unchecked similar acts by ABVP members at the university.