Delhi Univ form sparks row over communal and casteist language

NEW DELHI: The Delhi University has termed the controversial omission of “Urdu” and the inclusion of “Muslim” as a mother tongue in its undergraduate admission form as an “inadvertent error”, but several professors have alleged communal bias and demanded immediate correction, accountability and a public apology.

“The University of Delhi sincerely regrets the inadvertent error in its admission form. We acknowledge your concerns and are committed to addressing them,” the Delhi University (DU) said in a statement on X.

“However, attributing ulterior motives to this entirely unintentional oversight is unwarranted. We request all not to vitiate the university’s diverse and harmonious environment,” the statement added.

The academics from the DU, however, criticised the language used in the form, arguing it reflects a communal mindset and undermines the Constitution.

“Under ‘Mother Tongue’, the form omits Urdu entirely while listing ‘Muslim’ as a mother tongue. Is it beyond the DU’s understanding that Muslims speak the same languages as others from their regions? This cannot be anything but Islamophobic,” Abha Dev Habib, a professor at Miranda House, wrote in a Facebook post. The professor said the omission is particularly concerning given that Urdu is included in the Eighth Schedule of the Constitution.

“This reflects a profound dumbing down motivated by a communal mindset. It must be condemned, corrected and followed by an apology,” she added. Echoing similar concerns, Rudrashish Chakraborty, Associate Professor at Kirori Mal College and DUTA executive member, said the error is not a clerical one but part of a larger pattern.

“By removing Urdu and replacing it with ‘Muslim’ as a mother tongue, the administration has effectively targeted a language and a culture. It’s a serious violation of academic standards and constitutional values,” he said, calling it a “brazen attempt to create an ‘other’ out of the largest minority community in the country”.

He also took issue with the use of the term “mother tongue” in the form, arguing that “native language” would have been more academically appropriate. Faculty criticised DU’s admission form for casteist sub-caste labels like “mochi” and “dhobi,” calling it insensitive. While DU acknowledged the issue, it has not explained the error. Professors and rights groups demand transparency, an apology and preventive safeguards.