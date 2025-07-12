Delhi Univ Executive Council to review Rule 56 applicability, faculty cases, curriculum updates

NEW DELHI: The University of Delhi’s Executive Council (EC) will convene today at the Convention Hall for its 1276th meeting. Chaired by Vice-Chancellor Yogesh Singh, the council will deliberate on a wide range of academic and administrative matters, including faculty promotions, sabbatical approvals, and governance decisions.

As per the official agenda, the council will confirm the minutes of its previous meeting held on May 23, 2025, and review the corresponding Action Taken Report. Among the key items up for discussion today are disciplinary matters, re-employment of retired professors, editorial committee appointments, and syllabi updates across multiple departments.

Notably, the Vice-Chancellor’s decisions under emergency and delegated powers, including approval of sabbaticals for senior professors and reconstitution of governing bodies, will also be formally recorded.

In a significant policy development, the EC is also set to discuss the findings of a university-appointed committee on the applicability of Rule 56(j) of the Central Civil Services (CCS) Fundamental Rules. The committee has now recommended that the rule should not be applied to DU staff and that it be withdrawn from further consideration.

The committee met for the second time on July 10 to finalise its view, noting that DU’s autonomous character and distinct service rules make CCS provisions unsuitable for university employees.

In its last session, the Executive Council approved sweeping changes to the university’s curriculum, aligning several undergraduate and postgraduate courses with the UGCF 2022 and PGCF 2024 frameworks.

New skill enhancement courses, syllabus revisions across Arts, Science, Commerce, and the introduction of flexible 4th-year structures for B.A., B.Sc., and B.Com. programme students were significant decisions.

Promotions of faculty under CAS, updates to the DACP scheme, and institutional scholarships were also cleared. Importantly, the council addressed a disciplinary case with recommendations for department-level gender sensitisation programmes. As per tradition, members may also bring up pending or urgent issues under the “Any Other Item with Permission of the Chair” clause.