Delhi Univ announces relief for students who missed May exams

New Delhi: The University of Delhi has issued a notification offering relief to students affected by unavoidable circumstances during Operation Sindoor.

In an official statement released by University, Professor Gurpreet Singh Tuteja, Controller of Examinations, announced that affected undergraduate and postgraduate students from the 2024–25 academic year can reappear for their missed exams, originally scheduled on May 13, 14, and 15.

“All concerned students are informed that the last date to submit the Google Form for the special examinations is July 10, 2025 (Thursday), by 11:59 pm,” the university said in its notification.

The form, accessible on the university’s official website, is for only those who due to genuine reasons missed their exams during the original schedule. This move aims to support students by providing them with an opportunity to complete their examinations without academic penalties.

Students are required to provide documentary evidence proving their inability to reach Delhi during the original exam dates, ensuring that only those genuinely affected are eligible for the rescheduled examinations. The documentation process is designed to be straightforward, allowing students to focus on their studies instead of any hurdles. Specific dates for these exams will be announced soon by the Examination Branch.

The decision to hold special exams is likely to bring relief to many students impacted by unforeseen circumstances that got created at that time.The exams this year were conducted across the month of May and June with different time tables for the students from different semesters.