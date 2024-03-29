‘Delhi under constitutional crisis, Kejriwal should quit’

NEW DELHI: On Thursday, Virendra Sachdeva, the President of Delhi Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), alongside Member of Parliament Manoj Tiwari, accused Chief Minister



Arvind Kejriwal of instigating a constitutional crisis in the national Capital.

Sachdeva directed questions towards Kejriwal and the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), querying, “The people of Delhi want to know from Atishi that where did the document she claimed to be a letter from CM Kejriwal come from? Who provided her with that document?”

He pressed for elucidation on the allegations of AAP’s ties to the Khalistani movement, particularly citing a viral social media video featuring a purported member of the organisation alleging that the Chief Minister of accepting funds from them.

Moreover, Sachdeva sought a response regarding a meeting between AAP MP Raghav Chadha and British MP Preet Kaur Gill, known for “advocating for Khalistan in London”.

Manoj Tiwari added, “If Kejriwal is in jail today, he speaks about sewage, water, and medicines, but the question is: who is giving information about Kejriwal’s ministers from within the prison? If Kejriwal truly cared for the people of the state who elected him, he would resign and cooperate with the investigation.”