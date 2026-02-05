Delhi turns heat on polluters

New Delhi: Sending out a strong signal on its zero-tolerance approach to air pollution, the Delhi government has initiated a major crackdown on non-compliant diesel generator (DG) sets across the national capital. In a large-scale enforcement drive conducted by the Delhi Pollution Control Committee (DPCC), 108 industrial and commercial establishments have been issued sealing memos or show-cause notices for violating air quality norms.



The inspections were carried out between January 29 and February 3, 2026, in pursuance of directions issued by the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM). During the drive, DPCC teams inspected around 300 establishments operating DG sets across the National Capital Territory of Delhi. Action was taken against units found running diesel generators without mandatory emission control systems or cleaner fuel upgrades.

Reacting to the enforcement action, Environment Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa said, “Delhi cannot afford to compromise on clean air. Diesel generator sets that continue to run without approved emission control systems are a serious threat to public health and environmental safety. The action on non-compliant units sends a clear message that there will be zero tolerance for violations of CAQM directions. Our government is committed to strict enforcement, cleaner fuels, and cleaner technologies so that Delhi’s air quality continues to improve in a sustainable and permanent manner.”

According to officials, the defaulting establishments failed to comply with CAQM Directions No. 76 and 87, which mandate the installation of approved Retrofitted Emission Control Devices (RECDs) or conversion to cleaner fuel options such as piped natural gas (PNG). Direction 76 specifically prohibits the operation of diesel gensets that are not upgraded with emission control devices or dual-fuel kits.

The DPCC has also initiated the process of levying Environmental Compensation (EC) on violators, with penalties to be calculated as per prescribed norms. Officials said the compensation mechanism is aimed at discouraging continued non-compliance and ensuring accountability.