Delhi tribunal awards Rs 70L compensation to engineer disabled in road accident

New Delhi: A motor accident claims tribunal here has awarded compensation of more than Rs 70.60 lakh to a 30-year-old software engineer who was injured in a road accident in 2015. Presiding officer Arul Varma was hearing the claim petition of Kunal Singh, who suffered grievous injuries after a pickup vehicle collided with his motorcycle while he was returning home from his office in Gurugram on April 4, 2015.

In an order dated October 16, the tribunal said it was established that the accident occurred because of the rash and negligent driving of the vehicle driver.

It said, “No amount of money can compensate the agony that the victim has undergone, but it is hoped that some compensation can go a long way in alleviating a bit of the suffering that he has endured.”