Delhi transport minister calls gig workers ‘Pradushan Yodha’

New Delhi: Delhi Transport Minister Kailash Gahlot on Monday called gig workers of food delivery companies as ‘Pradushan Yodha’ (warriors against pollution) as he spoke about the importance of electric vehicles.



Addressing thousands of delivery partners, commonly known as ‘gig workers’, at an event organised by delivery companies Zomato and Blinkit at Talkatora Stadium, he called them the backbone of India’s economy. “You are ensuring that millions of people can receive household essentials in minutes and enjoy meals from their favourite restaurants with just a click. Your dedication keeps our cities running smoothly. “Your commitment to your work and to protecting the environment is truly inspiring. The Kejriwal govt is with you every step of the way. Together, let’s make Delhi pollution-free by adopting electric vehicles (EVs),” he said.

“I encourage all platform partners to take an active role in this transition, helping to pave the way for a cleaner, greener Delhi. We fully support the shift to EVs, recognising their significant environmental and economic advantages, and commend initiatives like EV Bazaar by companies like Zomato and Blinkit, which aim to raise awareness among gig workers,” he added.