Delhi Transport Dept to write to Min over towing away of overage vehicles, citing SC, NGT orders

The Delhi Transport Department will be writing to minister Kailash Gahlot citing the Supreme Court and NGT orders regarding overage vehicles, after he directed the authorities to stop towing away of such vehicles that are parked, officials said on Wednesday.

In a letter to the department, Transport minister Gahlot said vehicles, which have completed the age validity and are parked in Delhi, are being forcefully towed away by the enforcement teams of the department.

The officials, privy to the development, said they will be writing to Gahlot, citing the orders of the Supreme Court and the NGT.

In 2018, the Supreme Court banned diesel and petrol vehicles older than 10 and 15 years, respectively, in Delhi. It had added that the vehicles plying in violation of the order would be impounded. A 2014 order of the National Green Tribunal bars vehicles older than 15 years to be parked in public places.

“These orders will be cited in our communication to him and following the minister’s directions, a call will

be taken. The decision is likely to be taken next week,” an official said.