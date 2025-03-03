Delhi Transport dept directs RVSFs to let owners inspect seized vehicles

NEW DELHI: The Delhi Transport Department has issued a new directive requiring Registered Vehicle Scrapping Facilities (RVSFs) to allow owners at least one opportunity to inspect their vehicles before they are impounded or scrapped. This decision comes amid rising complaints from vehicle owners who have been unable to retrieve valuable items and important documents from their vehicles, which were seized as part of the ongoing crackdown on ‘end-of-life’ vehicles.

According to the recent order, complaints have surfaced from owners of vehicles that were impounded during the enforcement drive against outdated vehicles. The owners reported that they were denied access to their vehicles, preventing them from recovering crucial documents and personal belongings. In response to these grievances, the Transport Department directed all RVSFs to provide owners or their authorized representatives with the chance to inspect their vehicles before they are either scrapped or impounded.

The crackdown on overage vehicles in Delhi began in January 2022, following instructions from the Supreme Court and the National Green Tribunal (NGT).

The initiative aims to reduce vehicular pollution by removing older, more polluting vehicles from the roads. As of November 2023, around 60 lakh vehicles have been deregistered, with petrol vehicles older than 15 years and diesel vehicles older than 10 years prohibited from operating in the city.

This is not the first time vehicle owners have raised concerns about the scrapping process. Some owners have even filed petitions in the High Court to have their vehicles released. In response, the court instructed the Delhi government to establish a policy to handle these vehicles properly and launch an online portal. The portal, which was launched last October, provides guidelines and a Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) to guide owners through the process of retrieving their vehicles and necessary documents.