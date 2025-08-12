Delhi Transco warns against kite flying near power lines

NEW DELHI: With kite flying set to peak during Independence Day festivities, Delhi Transco Limited has urged the public to avoid flying kites near high-tension lines or electrical installations, warning that metal-coated manjha can cause blackouts, electrocution, and even death. CMD Shurbir Singh said minor carelessness can lead to major outages.

Hundreds of tripping incidents in recent years have been linked to kite flying on August 15. Residents are advised to use open spaces like parks and avoid metal-coated string. The appeal stresses public safety and uninterrupted electricity supply, noting that safe kite flying protects people and ensures reliable power for the capital.