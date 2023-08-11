Delhi Transco urges people not to fly kites near power lines

New Delhi: Ahead of Independence Day, Delhi Transco has urged people to fly kites in open spaces such as parks and playgrounds and not use metal-coated ‘manjha’ for their own safety and smooth transmission of power.



“While flying kites the people should stay away from the electrical installations because their minor carelessness can lead to major power failure, blackout electrocution or even death,” said Shurbir Singh , CMD, Delhi Transco.

Around Independence Day, a large number of people fly kites with metal-coated string. When this ‘manjha’ comes in contact with live wires it causes tripping, resulting in blackout in the area fed by the affected line and can cause serious injuries to the kite flyers and may even result in death.