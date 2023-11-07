Delhi Transco organises ‘Walkathon’

New Delhi: Government of NCT of Delhi entities Delhi Transco Limited, Indraprastha Power Generation Company Ltd and Pragati Power Company Ltd observed Vigilance Awareness Week from 30th October to 5th November 2023.



The theme of the Vigilance Awareness Week was “Say no to corruption, Commit to the Nation”. During this awareness campaign a number of programmes such as essay writing competition, slogan writing competition, training sessions on vigilance and disciplinary proceedings etc were also conducted.