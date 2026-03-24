Delhi Transco funds assistive devices drive

New Delhi: Delhi Transco Limited has contributed Rs 2.99 crore towards assistive devices for persons with disabilities under a central government initiative.

The funds have been provided to Artificial Limbs Manufacturing Corporation of India for the Pradhan Mantri Divyasha–Vyoshree Kendra, set up at the Pandit Deendayal Upadhyay National Institute for Persons with Disabilities.

At a distribution event held on Monday, 304 beneficiaries received assistive devices, including motorised tricycles, folding wheelchairs, crutches, walking sticks and hearing aids. The equipment distributed was valued at around Rs 51.30 lakh.

Officials said the remaining funds would be used to support more beneficiaries through the scheme. The initiative aims to improve mobility and daily living for persons with physical challenges, particularly those from economically weaker sections. The contribution forms part of the company’s corporate social

responsibility spending. mpost