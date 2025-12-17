MillenniumPost
Delhi Traffic Police to enable challan payments via BBPS on all UPI platforms

BY Agencies17 Dec 2025 12:27 AM IST

New Delhi: Delhi Traffic Police on Tuesday said challans will soon be payable through the Bharat Bill Payment System (BBPS) across all BBPS-enabled unified payments interface platforms, an official said. The officer said the initiative will allow commuters to pay traffic challans through all major Unified Payments Interface (UPI) applications, providing a secure and seamless digital payment option while reducing dependence on physical modes of payment.

“To operationalise the system, we have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the State Bank of India (SBI) for technical integration with the BBPS platform,” a Delhi Traffic Police statement read.

