Delhi Traffic Police to enable challan payments via BBPS on all UPI platforms

New Delhi: Delhi Traffic Police on Tuesday said challans will soon be payable through the Bharat Bill Payment System (BBPS) across all BBPS-enabled unified payments interface platforms, an official said. The officer said the initiative will allow commuters to pay traffic challans through all major Unified Payments Interface (UPI) applications, providing a secure and seamless digital payment option while reducing dependence on physical modes of payment.

“To operationalise the system, we have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the State Bank of India (SBI) for technical integration with the BBPS platform,” a Delhi Traffic Police statement read.