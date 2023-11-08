Delhi Traffic Police take series of initiatives to fight pollution

New Delhi: In response to the alarming levels of air pollution in the national Capital, the Delhi Traffic Police have rolled out a series of initiatives to combat this environmental crisis.



With the Air Quality Index (AQI) soaring past 450 and reaching ‘severe plus’ levels, the safety and well-being of the city’s residents and commuters have taken centre stage for the authorities, officials said on Tuesday.

The Delhi Traffic Police, in close collaboration with other relevant agencies, have embarked on a multi-faceted approach to address the air pollution issue. These measures include promoting public transportation, encouraging cleaner fuel usage, and the impounding of vehicles over 10-15 years old, irrespective of whether they run on diesel or petrol.

To ensure a seamless flow of traffic and reduce pollution hotspots, the Delhi Traffic Police have strategically deployed their personnel at major intersections and travel corridors. Additionally, non-destined goods vehicles are being redirected at major border entry points, lessening traffic congestion and emissions, Delhi Traffic Police mentioned.

Underlining the importance of public participation in this crucial endeavour, the Delhi Traffic Police urged citizens to adhere to traffic rules, opt for public transportation, and minimise vehicular emissions. Their goal is to enhance the air quality in the city.

Furthermore, to address the growing crisis, the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) Stage III was implemented on November 2. This includes strict restrictions on the operation of BS III petrol and BS IV diesel LMVs (4-wheelers) in Delhi and certain districts of the National Capital Region (NCR).

The police force has been vigorously enforcing these restrictions. From November 3 to November 6, a total of 814 challans were issued for BS III petrol vehicles, and 3,656 challans for BS IV diesel vehicles. Additionally, 4,785 challans were given for vehicles without valid Pollution Under Control Certificates, while improper parking violations resulted in 4,482 challans and 4,207 notices. Violations such as driving against traffic flow and no-entry infractions were also addressed with 495

and 3,038 challans, respectively, an official confirmed.

To combat air pollution, regular actions have been reinforced. On November 6, 1,163 challans were issued for vehicles operating without valid Pollution Under Control Certificates, and a total of 973 challans were handed out for obstructive or improper parking. Offences like driving against the flow of traffic and no-entry violations were also met with 102 and 813 challans, respectively.

The relentless determination to improve air quality led to 1,045 non-destined goods vehicles being checked, and 427 were turned away, permitting only vehicles carrying essential commodities with valid permission.

The Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) in NCR and neighbouring areas also mandated the immediate implementation of actions outlined in stage IV of the GRAP on November 5, to prevent further deterioration of air quality.

These actions include halting the entry of truck traffic into Delhi (except for essential commodities), restricting LCVs registered outside Delhi, and banning diesel-operated Medium Goods Vehicles (MGVs) and Heavy Goods Vehicles (HGVs) in Delhi, the official added.