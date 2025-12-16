Delhi Traffic Police roll out winter safety plan for personnel amid severe pollution

New Delhi: With Delhi reeling under “severe” air quality and low visibility caused by dense fog, police in the national capital have prepared a comprehensive winter safety plan to protect more than 6,000 traffic personnel from the adverse effects of pollution and cold, officials said on Monday.

The measures include distributing high-quality air-filter masks and winter gear, besides regular health check-ups to safeguard the personnel deployed for long hours on city roads, a senior Delhi Traffic Police officer said.

“Traffic personnel are closer to health risks as they stand for hours to maintain traffic,” a senior Delhi Traffic Police officer stated.

He said like every year, when a thick smog blankets the city and the air quality deteriorates, the traffic police personnel are among the most exposed groups as they spend eight to 10 hours outdoors, often without shelter. The department has decided to further strengthen the protective measures for them.

The officer said around 6,000 traffic personnel have been provided with N-95 masks, winter wear and other essential gear, adding that nearly 50,000 high-quality masks have already been distributed.

To address safety concerns arising from poor visibility, fluorescent jackets have been issued to the traffic personnel to ensure that they remain clearly visible to commuters while regulating traffic.

“Reflective fluorescent stickers are being pasted on Delhi Police barricades to enhance their visibility during night and foggy conditions. Commuters have been advised to switch on their fog lights at night to reduce the risk of accidents,” the officer said.

Poor visibility significantly increases the risk of road accidents. By equipping the traffic personnel with fluorescent jackets and improving the visibility of the barricades, the department is taking preventive measures to safeguard both road users and their personnel, the officer added. Police urged commuters to use fog and parking lights, while implementing a winter welfare plan including regular health camps, stress management, hydration support, and rotational deployment to safeguard personnel against pollution and harsh weather conditions.